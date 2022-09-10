iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,555,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 416,953 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 2.3% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $499,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 48.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 174,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,054 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,449,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after buying an additional 328,281 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,441,000 after buying an additional 48,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

