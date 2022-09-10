Ghost Tree Capital LLC Increases Position in Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Pardes Biosciences were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,118,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pardes Biosciences by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,250,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 163,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,482,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Pardes Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRDS opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. Pardes Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pardes Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

