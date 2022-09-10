Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,537,586 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 11.0% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $2,347,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $31.47 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $40.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

