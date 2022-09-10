Ghost Tree Capital LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 24,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 100,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

MRTX opened at $84.77 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $195.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.35. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 824.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRTX. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

