Ghost Tree Capital LLC Invests $4.39 Million in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,000. Bicycle Therapeutics makes up about 1.0% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,728 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCYC opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.71. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 533.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.