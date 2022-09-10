Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Holdings Decreased by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,344 shares during the quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,163,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,979,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,104,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,378,000 after purchasing an additional 654,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 724,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 322,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $119,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,754.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $165,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $21.03 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

