Ghost Tree Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. CTI BioPharma makes up about 1.3% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in CTI BioPharma were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the period.

In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $130,987.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig bought 5,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $130,987.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,446,187 shares of company stock valued at $45,567,572 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTIC. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $6.34 on Friday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.87.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

