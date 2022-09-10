Ghost Tree Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Design Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.7% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DSGN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Design Therapeutics

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DSGN shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

(Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.