Ghost Tree Capital LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC cut its holdings in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Aadi Bioscience accounts for 0.6% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Aadi Bioscience were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ AADI opened at $12.54 on Friday. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85.

Aadi Bioscience Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

