Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) is Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ghost Tree Capital LLC decreased its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Celldex Therapeutics accounts for 2.2% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,501,000 after buying an additional 510,922 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,871,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 232.1% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 753,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,648,000 after buying an additional 526,308 shares during the period.
NASDAQ CLDX opened at $31.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $57.20.
CLDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
