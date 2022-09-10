Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) is Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ghost Tree Capital LLC decreased its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Celldex Therapeutics accounts for 2.2% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,501,000 after buying an additional 510,922 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,871,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 232.1% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 753,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,648,000 after buying an additional 526,308 shares during the period.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $31.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $57.20.

Insider Activity at Celldex Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,150,089.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,161.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,150,089.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,161.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $639,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $888,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.