Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,203,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,308,000 after purchasing an additional 146,598 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,536,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,875,000 after purchasing an additional 64,273 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,777,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,601,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $89.49 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

