iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthgate Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $62.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

