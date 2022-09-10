Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,881 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $377,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of American Express by 421.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 50.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $158.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

