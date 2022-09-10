Barrett Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 48.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $410.16 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

