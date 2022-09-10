Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $24.69 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $24,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $76.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.30. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $72.26 and a twelve month high of $125.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

