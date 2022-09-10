Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 12,246 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,308,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,246 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $86,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 261.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.90. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

