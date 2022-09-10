Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Holdings Increased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,981 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $66,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 333.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWEN. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

