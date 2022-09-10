Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $27.94 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Barrett Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $27,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

