Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases Shares of 971,231 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 971,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $118,617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $983,225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3,102.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,044,000 after buying an additional 1,087,579 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $59,324,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $103.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $92.02 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.70%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

