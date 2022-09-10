Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,583,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 455,697 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $111,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in ONEOK by 6.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 49.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 36.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 160,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $445,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 1.9 %

OKE stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.