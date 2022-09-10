Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $884.02 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,788,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,193 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises about 1.5% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $884,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $174.55 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.04 and its 200-day moving average is $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.94.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

