Cohen & Steers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,641,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,638,059 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $410,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $2,112,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 138,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,543,000 after buying an additional 86,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Ventas stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 992.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.44.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

