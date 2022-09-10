NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Position Lessened by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,347,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,340 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $170,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 194,800 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,006,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,617,000 after buying an additional 93,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $3,784,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

NiSource Price Performance

NI opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.