Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $217.30 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,509,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 269,838 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $217,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,843,000 after buying an additional 29,808 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,383,000 after buying an additional 246,517 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 174.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 100,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of FR stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.95.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

