Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $311.81 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,224,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,713,576 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $311,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,911,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 45.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 44,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $286,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WY shares. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

