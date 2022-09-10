Cohen & Steers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,593,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,065,696 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $265,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

