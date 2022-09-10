Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $76.10.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $66,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,055 shares of company stock worth $228,467. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after acquiring an additional 349,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 28.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,510,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,536,000 after acquiring an additional 44,021 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 31.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,488,000 after acquiring an additional 520,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,468,000 after acquiring an additional 179,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

