Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,267,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159,334 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $194,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $194,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCN stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 3.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

TCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

