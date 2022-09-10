Citigroup Increases Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $25.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.
Phreesia Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 28.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,510,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,536,000 after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 31.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,488,000 after purchasing an additional 520,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Phreesia by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,468,000 after purchasing an additional 179,222 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
