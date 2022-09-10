Cohen & Steers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,846,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,932,945 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust makes up 1.9% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.15% of Americold Realty Trust worth $1,138,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.83, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,466.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Stories

