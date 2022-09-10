Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 532.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,352 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $152,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 124.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $172.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.41.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.