Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 532.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,352 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $152,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 124.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.64.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
