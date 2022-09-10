Maven Securities LTD Has $1.86 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,055.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $463,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,201 shares in the company, valued at $6,674,735.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 62,300 shares of company stock worth $1,441,460. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

