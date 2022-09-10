Maven Securities LTD Reduces Stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Maven Securities LTD lowered its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,489 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Valaris were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 28.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after buying an additional 43,644 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 2,534.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 154,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 12.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,760,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Colleen Grable sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $147,895.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $754,888.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $63.45.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

