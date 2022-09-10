Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVNT opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $13.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

