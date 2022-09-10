Maven Securities LTD Invests $1.63 Million in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 95,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Under Armour by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Under Armour by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Under Armour by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 200,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Under Armour by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 363,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 73,585 shares during the period. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Williams Trading cut shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Under Armour Trading Up 2.3 %

UAA opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.