Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $15.63. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 95 shares.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.2145 dividend. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 132.31%.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $621.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.