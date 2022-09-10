Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $15.63. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 95 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.2145 dividend. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 132.31%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $621.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.7% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 36,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 42,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

