Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Gap Up to $13.88

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTEGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.88, but opened at $14.55. Kinnate Biopharma shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 528 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KNTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth $36,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter worth $147,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

