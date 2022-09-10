RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $375.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $353.44.

Get RH alerts:

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH opened at $273.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.97. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $733.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Activity at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a return on equity of 68.37% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 24.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total value of $320,039.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,065.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total value of $320,039.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,065.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in RH by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RH by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in RH by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in RH by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in RH by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.