Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $11.05

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $11.84. Guild shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GHLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Guild from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Guild Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $741.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Guild

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Guild had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $287.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guild in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Guild in the second quarter valued at $137,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Guild by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in Guild by 46.9% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

