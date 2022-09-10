PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.96

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.96 and last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 8089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 16.01 and a quick ratio of 15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.93.

Insider Activity

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 138.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $719,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter worth about $102,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter worth about $178,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

