Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) were down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 10,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,717,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 36,383 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 180,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 720,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 410,727 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

