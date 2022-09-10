GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.89 and last traded at $21.89. 2,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 885,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.97.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.77.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in GDS by 207.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GDS in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GDS by 109.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 836.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
