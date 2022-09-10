Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $21.71. 962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,488,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Big Lots Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $663.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is -66.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Big Lots by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

