GAP (NYSE:GPS) Stock Price Down 4.2%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $9.21. 57,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,351,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on GAP from $9.60 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

GAP Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.74.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GAP had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. GAP’s payout ratio is -59.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of GAP by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of GAP by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $318,135,000 after acquiring an additional 247,148 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of GAP by 214.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 931,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

