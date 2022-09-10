FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Down 5%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.66. 18,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,070,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on FIGS. Bank of America lowered FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on FIGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.77.
FIGS Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.44.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,263. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of FIGS
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in FIGS by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in FIGS by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIGS (FIGS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.