FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Down 5%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.66. 18,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,070,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIGS. Bank of America lowered FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on FIGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.77.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,263. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in FIGS by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in FIGS by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.