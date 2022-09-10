Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.36

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 1192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,675,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.7% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,461,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 101,036 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 109,360 shares in the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

