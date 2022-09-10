Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03. 155,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 582,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.16 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.0196078 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Energy

Southern Energy Company Profile

In related news, Director Reginald Stevenson Smith purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 606,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$520,162.50.

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

