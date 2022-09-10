Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Trading Down 4.5%

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was down 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.13. Approximately 38,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,847,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,487 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 110.8% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,726,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,308 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,909,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

