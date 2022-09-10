Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.10

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KELYA. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Kelly Services Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. The company has a market cap of $581.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Kelly Services

In other Kelly Services news, Director Donald R. Parfet purchased 11,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,527.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Kelly Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Stories

