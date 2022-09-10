AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Sells $383,625.00 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE AME opened at $125.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.45 and its 200 day moving average is $122.90.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in AMETEK by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $225,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 81.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in AMETEK by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

